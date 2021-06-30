Jammu Drone Attack: Special Operation Group Conducts Door-to-door Inspections Near Airbase

The Indian Security officials have ramped up their investigation of the Jammu drone attack case, with the Special Operation Group (SOG) directed to conduct door-to-door verification of the people living near the Air Force station in Jammu. As per the on-ground visuals accessed by the Republic TV, the SOG team reached every door on Wednesday to collect details of residence and to enquire if any suspicious activity was witnessed in recent times. The orders to conduct door-to-door investigation came from the Jammu and Kashmir police for detailed information of the area.

Meanwhile, meetings between top officials are expected soon as multiple teams of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, a team of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will soon reach the air base. As the Jammu airbase comes under the CISF, the Central Security forces want to have on-ground details of what exactly transpired on the intervening night of June 26-​27.

Multiple drones spotted days after attack on IAF Airbase

As a solid investigation is ongoing by top agencies, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday had to install high-mast lighting at the IAF Station in Jammu to increase surveillance and track any incoming drones or security threats at the airbase. The development came amid the increased drone activity in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and the recent twin blasts at the Indian Air Force Station in Jammu.

NIA takes over probe

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday handed over the Jammu drone attack case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The Jammu & Kashmir Police has already filed an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act over the Jammu Airport explosion and begun its investigation. Based on the preliminary probe, the two coordinated attacks have been called a 'well-planned conspiracy'. The conspiracy has been spun to target 'national aerial assets' and challenge the 'national security' of the country, the FIR stated.

J&K drone attack

In the early hours of Sunday, twin explosions rocked the technical area of the IAF airbase in Jammu causing minor damage to the facility and leaving two Indian Air Force officers injured. The blasts which took place within a gap of five minutes occured after explosive-laden drones crashed in the airbase. The first blast sound is captured in the CCTV at 1.37 am while the second at 1.43 am.