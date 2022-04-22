Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir, a bus carrying 15 CISF personnel was attacked by terrorists on Friday near Chaddha Camp. Unfortunately, an Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was killed and two others were injured during the attack.

Republic TV's report from inside the CISF bus that was attacked by Jaish terrorists shows bullet marks on most of the bus seats, window glasses were completely shattered and bloodstains were also found. It is further reported that terrorists resorted to firing and an attack through grenades from both the sides of the bus.

Currently, search operations are underway to track down the assailants.

A senior CISF officer informed ANI, "A bus carrying 15 CISF personnel going for morning shift duties was attacked by the terrorists at about 4.25 am hours near Chaddha Camp in Jammu".

Major terrorist attack averted by CISF

On 22.04.22 at about 0425 hrs, CISF personnel were attacked by terrorists while going for ongoing cordon and search operation @ Jammu. Personnel retaliated gallantly & forced them to retreat. 01 CISF ASI lost his life in the line of action. pic.twitter.com/RnlHO8YIMC — CISF (@CISFHQrs) April 22, 2022

"CISF averted the terrorist attack by retaliating effectively to the attack and forced the terrorists to run away, averting a major loss. In the line of action, one ASI of CISF has lost his life and two others are injured," he added.

The injured persons have been shifted to the hospital for further treatment and the condition of some personnel is said to be critical.

Four terrorists killed in Baramulla

Four terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in Malwah area in North Kashmir's Baramulla district. The encounter that started on Thursday claimed to have got a major success of the year as four terrorists were killed while two more foreign terrorists are believed to be hiding.

According to the reports, the most wanted top commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba was among the four terrorists killed. During a gunfight, four soldiers, including an officer and a policeman, were injured.

In another update, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Sunjwan area on Friday, April 22. In the encounter which is still underway, one CISF soldier was martyred while four more suffered injuries in a gunfight near an Army camp on the outskirts of Jammu. In the process, one terrorist has also been eliminated.

(Image: RepublicWorld)