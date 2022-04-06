Jammu: Kashmiri Pandits Protest Against Targeted Attacks; Demand Adequate Security

Against the backdrop of the recent spate of killing of Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir, displaced members of the community took to the streets to stage protests over security concerns in the region. At the Muthi migrant camp, nearly 50 Kashmiri Pandits held demonstrations against the selective targeting of their community members and non-locals by terrorists in the Valley. The protest comes to the fore after alleged terrorists fired at a Kashmiri Pandit and two labourers from Bihar in South Kashmir on Monday, leaving them with serious injuries.

In visuals accessed by Republic TV, Kashmiri Pandits can be seen taking out a rally raising anti-Pakistan and anti-terrorist slogans while demanding justice for the community. While clinging to placards that read- "I am Kashmiri Pandits, I love my identity", "Kashmiri Pandits- the forgotten minority" and "We demand minority status", the protestors said they feared the 1990 Kashmiri Exodus would be repeated.

Notably, one of the placards read: "Aakhir kab tak?", meaning "until when".

Kashmiri Pandits stage protests, demand adequate security

The protestors demand that adequate security be provided to members of the community in the Valley and that atrocities inflicted upon them are prevented and culprits nabbed.

"They (terrorists) want to repeat whatever happened between the years 1989 and 1990. Whenever there are talks pertaining to the return of Kashmiri Pandits in the region, such reactions (murders & killings) become compulsory. Today, I want to appeal to the Government of India to understand that one should hit the iron while it is hot and the iron is hot right now. You should finalise talks on Kashmiri Pandits' return otherwise other 30 years of our lives will go in vain," a protestor said at the demonstration site.

"If you wish to save Kashmir, you need to save Kashmiri Pandits," he said while adding that the community is not frightened anymore.

Target killings in Jammu and Kashmir

On April 4, terrorists gunned down a Kashmiri Pandit identified as Bal Krishan in Chotigam village of Shopian district, leaving him injured. The attack was followed by violence against two other labourers from Bihar, Patlashwar Kumar and Jakku Choudhary in Lajoora village of Pulwama district.

While no death was reported, both individuals were left heavily injured. The attacks came to the fore after Kashmiri Pandits, since October 2021, were targeted and killed. One of the prominent businessmen and pharmacy owners in Srinagar ML Bindroo was killed in broad daylight while two teachers from different states were murdered, too.

In fact, a government school teacher was killed by terrorists after he urged his pupils to stand in attention during the National Anthem.