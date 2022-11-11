Jammu Mall On JeM's Radar? Arrested 'terrorists Make Shocking Revelations'

After the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police busted a huge terror module of the terror organisation, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) with the arrest of three suspected operatives, a shocking revelation has emerged in the case, indicating a larger conspiracy.

The JeM terrorists who are under six days of remand following their arrest are spilling the beans. Republic TV has learned that during the investigation, the three arrested terrorists revealed that they visited a famous Jammu mall-- 'Wave', and recorded videos from inside the mall as they conducted a recce of it. Now the big question is if the mall of Jammu is on the JeM's radar.

Notably, the J&K police are now probing whether the videoes were sent across the border to Jaish Commander Shahbaz. Accordingly, the mobile phones of these terrorists have already been sent to the forensic team so that more details can be taken out from them.

#BREAKING | Big revelations by arrested JeM terrorists: Jammu mall on Jaish radar? Terrorists went inside mall and recorded video. More details here - pic.twitter.com/UiFZauuORj — Republic (@republic) November 11, 2022

Three JeM terrorists arrested

J&K police busted a terror module in the Narwal area of Jammu and arrested 3 JeM terrorists with a huge cache of arms and ammunition including three AK assault rifles, one pistol, and six grenades. The module was assigned the task of transporting the weapons to Kashmir and the weapons were sent by a Pakistani handler from across the border.

As per the police, Mohd Yaseen, the driver of the oil tanker, and his associates, Farhan Faroof and Farooq Ahmad were arrested on Tuesday when they got into a scuffle with a J&K police team, who was managing traffic on the highway, after being told not to park their truck on the road. The accused hail from the Pampore area of South Kashmir's Pulwama.

Following their arrests, officers at the Pampore police station were informed and were asked to find out their involvement in other cases. It came to the police's notice that Yaseen was involved in a case under UAPA and he only came out from jail a few months ago on parole on medical grounds. After coming out of jail, he was carrying out terror conspiracy at the behest of Pakistan-based Jaish Commander, Shahbaz.

During interrogation, Yaseen disclosed that they came to Jammu to pick up the weapons at the behest of Shahbaz. According to the police, Yaseen, further added that they were assigned the task to transport and hand over the weapons to a terrorist in Kashmir.

"Yaseen also confessed that he had concealed a consignment of arms and ammunition in the oil tanker. Upon this, the tanker was again searched in the presence of a magistrate and the recoveries made thereof include three AK-56 rifles, one pistol, nine magazines, 191 rounds of ammunition, and six grenades," the police said, PTI reported.