Jammu Mega-demolition Drive Against Illegal Encroachments Resumes After A Week Halt

In Jammu, the mega-demolition drive on the illegal encroachments on government land resumed on Saturday and is currently underway in the valley days after being halted.

Earlier this week, the drive was stalled due to stone pelting by the protesters carrying out demonstrations against the move. After a crackdown on the stone pelters, J&K police in a joint operation with the revenue authorities resumed the drive. The illegally occupied properties that are built on state land are being demolished by authorities.

The action comes in connection with the illegal structures raised by the people having a stronghold in the political arena, as per the local authorities. They used their power and money to build the structures illegally on the government's land. It is also being claimed that several notices were sent over such illegal construction by the J&K government authorities to the encroachers, following which the drive was initiated and structures were razed.

Row Over Jammu Demolition

On February 4, a massive demolition drive was launched against illegal encroachments in Jammu where senior government officials along with police officials initiated the drive in the Bathindi area of Jammu. JCB machines were brought to demolish the illegal structures raised on the state's land through misuse of power. Following the drive, a major protest by some locals was witnessed, who resorted to pelting stones at the JCB machines and those who came to carry on the demolition drive. After which the drive was halted and everyone was asked to leave the spot.

As per reports, heavy stone pelting at the spot left some of the police officials and others injured during the incident. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also held demonstrations against the ongoing anti-encroachment by the administration.



More than 66 hectares of state land were retrieved from "illegal occupants" including two former ministers in different parts of Jammu like--Kishtwar, Ramban, Pogal-Paristan (Ukhral), Ramsoo, Rajgarh, Banihal and Batote. A piece of prime land of commercial category measuring five marlas was also recovered from a prominent politician during the eviction drive in Billawar, he said.