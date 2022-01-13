The mortal remains of senior grade constable Rohit Chib who lost his life in the Kulgam encounter on Wednesday were brought to his hometown Jagti in Jammu today. Earlier on Wednesday, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Kulgam's Pariwan village during which Chib was martyred. J&K police personnel Rohit Chib was actively participating in the anti-terrorist operations in Kulgam over the past years and the recent one was also one among them. While final tributes are being paid to the braveheart, his family remains inconsolable.

Meanwhile, three Army soldiers and two civilians were injured in the firing, and a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist identified as Babar Bhai from Pakistan, said to be active since 2018 was also killed by the forces in the encounter which got over by Thursday morning.

J&K | Mortal remains of SgCt Rohit Chhib, who lost his life in the Kulgam encounter, brought to his hometown Jagti in Jammu pic.twitter.com/0ooys01CfR — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2022

The encounter was carried out by a joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir police along with the Indian Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) after receiving inputs of terrorist activities in the village of South Kashmir's Kulgam district. They launched a cordon and search operation during which the searching teams reached the suspected spot and the hiding terrorist opened fire on them. Retaliating to the fire, a gunfight was initiated and the terrorist was killed.

Along with the body of the slain terrorist, one AK 47 rifle, one pistol, and two grenades were also recovered from the encounter site.

Security forces launch attack on terrorist hideouts in J&K

The Kulgam encounter came after 7 more encounters this month which were carried out by the security forces in the valley for wiping out the terrorist hideouts. So far, a total of 13 terrorists were killed by security forces in 7 encounters and further recovered huge arms and ammunition from them. Earlier, three terrorists were killed in another encounter in Kulgam. A cordon and search operation was launched in Kulgam's Hasanpora village after receiving information of terrorist presence in the area.

The search operation had turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire on the security forces. Two ultras were killed in the exchange of fire with the security forces and the identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists is being ascertained. As per sources, the local terrorists belonged to the Al Badre terror outfit.