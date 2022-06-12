Jammu Municipal Corporation Passes Resolution To Rename Sheikh Nagar As Shiv Nagar

The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) passed a unanimous resolution to change the name of two areas in Jammu on Saturday, JMC Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta informed. As a part of the resolution which was moved by a BJP corporator, an area named Sheikh Nagar will now be called Shiv Nagar. In addition to that, another area, Amphalla Chowk, is being renamed Hanuman Chowk.

Notably, the resolution to rename the areas was moved during the general house meeting of the Jammu Municipal Corporation on Saturday during which Sharda Kumari, a BJP corporator moved the resolution stating that the Sheikh Nagar area which falls under the body's jurisdiction must be renamed and thus the resolution was passed. The BJP holds a majority in the corporation.

The resolution will now be sent to the civil secretariat of Jammu and Kashmir for further proceedings of the renaming process.

'Names are being changed as per public's wishes': BJP corporator

Sharda Kumari, the BJP corporator who moved the resolution in the JMC meeting yesterday (June 11), has now issued a statement saying that that resolution was moved keeping in view the demands of the public.

"There is Shiv Mandir in the area and the people also want the place to be renamed. Therefore, we have decided to rename Sheikh Nagar to Shiv Nagar. Our resolution has been passed in the house", she added.

