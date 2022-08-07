Jammu: Muslim Women Stitch Tiranga In Rajouri Ahead Of I-Day; 'We Are Proud Of Our Work'

At a time when political leaders like Mehbooba Mufti are trying to link the patriotic 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign with 'Bhagwa' to give it a communal colour, Muslim women in the border district of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri are giving a befitting reply to such claims as they said that they are proud to be part of the team which is stitching 'Tiranga' for the upcoming occasion of August 15, India's 75th Independence Day.

Women namely Shabana Kausar, Rifat Naaz and Matsa Begum are among hundreds of those Muslim women in the Union Territory who are into Tricolour making. They said that they are proud to serve the country in this way. Project Manager Qamran Haneef said that these women are excited that they come early in the morning and leave late in the evening after work, as they feel it is a way to serve the nation.

While speaking to Republic Media Network, Matsa Begum said, "All these women who are involved with us in this work were a part of a self-help group. We have been given a target to stitch these National flags for the nation, which have to be given before August 15. All these women are very happy with the work. We feel very proud of this work. It is a matter of immense pride, why will we not work for our country? We are proud and happy that we are getting an opportunity to make flags for our country."

This has come as a tight slap to Mehbooba Mufti's claim after she alleged that BJP will replace the tricolour in the near future. In an interaction with reporters in Srinagar, Mufti made an incredulous claim that BJP not only wants to finish off the Constitution but also make India a theocratic nation.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

As a part of the Centre's campaign, the tricolour will be flown atop houses from August 13 to 15 through public participation while government and private establishments will also be involved. According to the Home Ministry, over 100 crore people will partake in the campaign to rededicate themselves to the service of the country. It will largely contribute to inculcating a new sense of patriotism among people, the statement from the Home Ministry read.

Notably, the Centre has begun preparation for the manufacture of three different flags, which will be sold at post offices and made available online.

