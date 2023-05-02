Jammu: Mysterious Blast Reported At Petrol Pump, Eyewitnesses Narrate Incident; Probe On

A mysterious blast occurred at a fuel station in Narwal area of Jammu City on Tuesday, May 2, morning, leading to panic and chaos in the area. The police and fire extinguisher have reached the place, even as the cause behind the blast is being ascertained. Police has taken cognisance of the matter and a probe is underway.

The mysterious blast has led to a minor fire in the wiring and pipes nearby. The blast was so powerful that the glasses of the nearby office were completely shattered. According to reports, a short circuit caused the blast, and then fire erupted.

Heavy J&K police at the spot

A local who was a witness to the blast said, “This is a short circuit, maybe. Whenever there is an impact, the interlock tiling bulges out (pointing towards the tile blocks half-uprooted).” After the blast, a heavy deployment of the Jammu and Kashmir police was seen at the location. The concerned police official at the spot said, “The owner (of the petrol pump) has confirmed it is a short circuit. We have called the Indian Oil Corporation of India experts who will check for the possible cause of the explosion.”

Another eyewitness stated, “We were sitting and suddenly heard a noise similar to that of a blast or a terrorist incident. Two blasts happened - The second blast near the petrol pump happened about three seconds after the first blast. We got panicked and immediately came out of the office. Then we came to know that maybe there is a leakage in the underground pipes. There was a gas leakage as a result and thus the blast took place.”