Jammu: NIA Explosive Experts Visit Katra Bus Fire Mishap Site; To Probe Collected Samples

Explosive experts from National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday, May 14, afternoon visited the spot where a bus carrying Shri Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims caught fire after a blast. Four persons lost their lives while 25 others were injured in this incident that took place in the Kadmal area of Katra.

The team of the NIA Explosive Expert Unit reached the spot at around 3.45 PM and stayed there for over one and a half hours. The team has collected various samples from the site where the blast took place and where the bus stopped after catching fire. The team was led by a Senior Explosive expert who was also part of the team that probed the recovery of powdery substance from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

The NIA explosive expert will study the nature of the blast that occurred in the bus after which it caught fire.

4 killed, 24 injured as bus catches fire in J&K's Katra

Four people were killed and 24 others injured when a passenger bus caught fire in the Katra area of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Friday, officials said.

According to the officials, the bus, that was carrying passengers some of whom were pilgrims, on its way to Jammu from Katra, caught fire near Nomai, about 3 kilometres from Katra. Katra is the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine. The injured were shifted to GMC hospital in Jammu.

In a tweet, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, "I am extremely pained by the loss of lives in the tragic bus incident in Katra. I offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured."

L-G Manoj Sinha directed the district administration to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.

The L-G said that an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the bus fire. Rs 1 lakh would be given to the seriously injured, he said.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has assured every possible help to the injured persons who have been currently shifted to Naraina Hospital in Jammu.

Image: Republic World