Jammu On High Alert, Attack On Minorities From Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban Feared: Reports

Following recent developments in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, an alert has been sounded for the minorities especially from Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, while an attack is feared in the Poonch and adjoining Rajouri district by Foreign Terrorists. As per the intel reports, Pakistan-backed terrorists are in a move to carry out these attacks and Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha has been informed regarding the warning. Important to mention that a major attack had taken place in Poonch yesterday where five Indian Army Jawans received martyrdom.

Civilians particularly those belonging to the minority community recently lost lives last week in separate terrorist attacks. The killings are said to be targeted and more such crimes are feared. The J&K administration however has been taking action since the relapses and back to back encounters are getting reported from the valley region.

Indian Army avenge targeted civilian killing

Within 24 hours of the death of civilian Mohammad Shafi Lone, the security forces had arrested six terrorists from the Bandipora region. Later, terrorist affiliated with The Resistance Front, (TRF) an offshoot of Pakistan-based terrorist organization, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was killed in an encounter. The terrorist was identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad and he was involved in recent targeted civilian killings in Kashmir.

In another encounter, a terrorist was neutralised and another managed to escape in Natipura, a locality in Srinagar. According to the official information provided by the Kashmir Zone police, the terrorist has been identified as Aqib Bashir Kumar of Trenz Shopian affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Significant to mention here that the Resistance Front (TRF) an offshoot of Pakistan-based LeT had taken responsibility for Thursday's terrorist attack and targeted killings in Srinagar.

In the latest success, the terrorist responsible for killing Bihar-based local vendor Virendra Paswan was neutralised along with two others. The terrorist has been identified as Mukhtar Shah of Ganderbal who had shifted after carrying out attack in Srinagar.

Civilian lives lost in Kashmir

A total of five civilians namely- Kashmiri Pandit Makhan Lal Bindroo, a non-Kashmiri street vendor Virender Paswan, a cab driver Mohammad Shafi Lone, school principal Supinder Kour and teacher Deepak Chand lost their lives in four separate terrorist attacks. The attacks had taken place in Srinagar and Bandipora on last week's Tuesday and Thursday. Meanwhile, back-toback encounters are taking place in Kashmir.