Jammu: Pakistani Drone Spotted In Kanachak Area Near International Border

In yet another instance, a suspected Pakistani drone was spotted in Jammu District on Sunday. The drone was spotted in Kanachak area of the International Border of Jammu District in the early hours of Sunday. According to reports, the security forces have launched a search operation to check if weapons were dropped by the Pakistani drone. This instance of drone spotting comes two days after a cache of arms was recovered from the Samba district.

Earlier on Friday, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered an AK-47 rifle, a pistol and some ammunition dropped by a Pakistani drone from the border belt of Samba district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The cache was wrapped in a yellow-coloured polythene and was lying on the ground, the officials added.

The recovered stock of weapons included one AK-47 rifle, one 9mm pistol, one pistol magazine, 15 bullet rounds, and a wooden frame used to support the payload of the drone, they said. Soon after the drop, officials believe that the drone flew back into Pakistani territory.