Jammu Police Foils Major Narcotics Smuggling Bid; 12 Kg 'drone Dropped' Heroin Recovered

Jammu Police on Tuesday foiled a major narcotic smuggling bid by recovering 12 kilograms of heroin along with over 11 lakh cash. Police have also arrested three Punjab-based smugglers who were involved in the smuggling of this consignment. The consignment was dropped via drone in Punjab and was being smuggled to Jammu and Kashmir via land route.

Jammu Police led by Chandan Kohli IPS, working on a tip-off laid a special Naka in the jurisdiction of PS Bahu Fort by special police teams of PS Bahu Fort constituted under the supervision of SP South Mamta Sharma, SDPO East Syed Zaheer Abbas Jafari and led by SHO PS Bahu Fort Inspector Nayat Ali.

12 kg heroin, Rs11 lakh cash recovered

Three suspects travelling in the Verna car bearing number PB02 CQ 7749 were rounded up and during their search 12 Kg of heroin and cash Rs11,00,000/- has been recovered from them. In this regard, a case FIR no. 197/2022 U/S 8/21/22/27/29 NDPS Act got registered at Police Station Bahu Fort and 3 accused were arrested,” ADG Jammu Mukesh Singh said.

ADG Jammu said that the Jammu police are working tirelessly to uproot the chain of drug supply in the region. Thorough questioning of the accused is going on to know the origin of the drugs considering both the forward as well as backward linkages. From the packing material of the drugs, it appears to have been dropped by drones. Further details will be available after detailed interrogation.