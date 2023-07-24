Jammu Police Investigates Low Intensity Explosion In City

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has started investigation into a low instance explosion that took place in the Kachi Chawani area of Jammu Sunday. As per eyewitness, the blast took place at around 10 -10.30 pm late Sunday night.

Pandit Rajesh Kesari, a local resident told Republic that the blast took place at around 10 pm last night, minutes after he returned to his place. “Soon after the blast, everyone in the locality came out and I called up the police after which cops reached the spot and carried out the investigation. Multiple police teams were here since last night along with Bomb Disposal Squad. They have collected the evidence, mostly iron nails, with them”.

Sources in Jammu and Kashmir Police have confirmed to Republic that an explosion has taken place and it has been recorded in the multiple CCTV that were installed in nearby building. The explosion took place at around 9.15 PM late last night and Police was informed 7 minutes after the blast. Teams of Police reached the spot in 10 minutes after being informed about the incident.

SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli in a statement said, "A blast-like sound was reportedly heard from Kachi Chawni area. Police and forensics alongwith technical experts visited the place and the matter is being probed”.