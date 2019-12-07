Jammu Police Launches 'free Night Ride' For Women In Distress

In a major step to curb crime against women, Jammu Police launched free transport facility for women in distress. The decision has been taken after the recent incidents of brutalities against women in different parts of the country including the horrific Hyderabad and Unnao rape cases. During the initial phase, the special vehicle for women in distress will be available in Jammu city from 10 PM to 5.30 AM. Later, the initiative will be extended to other parts of the Union Territory as well.

“We have launched this special Night Ride facility for women in view of the incidents that are happening across the country. The police helpline number will now be merged with “Women Helpline” vehicle. Any woman in distress can call the helpline numbers — 1091 and 100 — and our vehicle will ensure that she reaches her home safely,” said SSP Jammu Tejinder Singh, IPS. “Our aim is to achieve 10 minutes response time from the very starting minute, that is Sunday evening. For the start, it will be from 10 PM to 5.30 in the morning. Women constable will be part of every vehicle and smooth flow of information and execution will remain our topmost priority,” he added.

Statistics of registered crimes against women

In Jammu, 319 FIRs related to crimes against women have been registered. Of them, 160 are still under investigation. “We have set up a full proof mechanism for the same and we will be following up with the women in distress from the minute she calls us to the time our vehicle reaches her,” SSP Jammu said.

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed 1,650 rape cases in the span of 5 years from 2014-18. A total of 358 cases were reported in 2014, 333 in 2015, 278 in 2016, 322 in 2017 and 359 in 2018. More than 7,000 cases of molestation have been registered in these years from different parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Around 1,410 cases were registered in the year 2014, 1341 in 2015, 1231 in 2016, 1422 in 2017 and 1600 in 2018.

