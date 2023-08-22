Jammu Police Recovers IED On Amarnath Yatra Route, Defused

A 2.5 kg improvised explosive device (IED) planted by terrorists on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Panjgrain area of Nagrota was detected by security personnel. This is the same route from where the Amarnath Yatra heads to holy cave from Jammu. Due to this incident just a day ahead of the last batch the Yatra will remain suspended on August 23. Traffic was also suspended after the detection of the IED during the search with the help of sniffer dogs, after which the bomb squad was called in and the IED was destroyed with a controlled explosion.

While talking to Republic, RS Charak, SP Rural, Jammu, said, “Police is on high alert, we all do such routine patrolling. By the way, there was general input that there was a suspicious object in the area, so we kept searching. After coming to this point, the sniffer dogs detected it, then when we saw it, we felt that there was a suspicious object like IED. So we called the BDDS (Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad) at that time. After the arrival of the squad, it was confirmed that the IED was there and by controlled explosion it was destroyed. Afterwards the highway traffic was opened,”

Chandan Kohli, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Jammu, said, "A suspicious object has been spotted alongside the highway at Panjrain area of Nagrota in Jammu. The technical examination of object initiated immediately",

The suspicious object, which was found at the Panjgrain area, was an Improvised Explosive Device (IED)", SSP said.

The bomb disposal squad was called on the spot and IED has been destroyed through a controlled mechanism, SSP said.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and an investigation has been taken up, he added.