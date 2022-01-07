Jammu Police Recovers Recce Drone From Pouni Chak Area In Gujral Village; Probe Underway

Amid multiple attempts of infiltrations from across the border, the Jammu and Kashmir police have recovered a drone from Jammu's Gujral village on Thursday night. As informed by the J&K police, it is said to be a recce drone and further investigation is currently under regarding the whereabouts of the drone and whether it came from across the border.

According to Republic TV's reports, the recce drone was recovered from Jammu's Pauni Chak area at around 10:40 PM when it was lying on the road. The police were informed about the same who rushed to the spot and recovered it. Meanwhile, this being a recce drone has no possibility of carrying any item into the country and seems to have been used for some other purpose.

Notably, the police force has foiled several attempts in the past when drones from Pakistan tried to enter the country. These drones are usually sent from across the border to infiltrate arms, ammunition, and drugs in the Indian territory.

Drone activities and infiltration attempts have increased in the Indian territory

Recently, a huge consignment of arms and heroin was recovered from Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district. The consignment was stuffed in a sack and included three AK-47 rifles along with five magazines, four pistols, five packets of heroin, among others. Also, the BSF along with the J&K police have been actively carrying out search operations to bust terrorist hideouts.

Earlier in the day, in an early morning encounter at the Zolwa Kralpora Chadoora area in J&K's Budgam area, three terrorists were gunned down by the forces. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from them.

Image: Twitter/@ANI