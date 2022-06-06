Jammu: Protestors Demand Strict Action After Hindu Temple Vandalised In Doda District

Massive protest erupts in Jammu after a Hindu temple was found desecrated in Jammu & Kashmir's Doda district on Sunday. Members of the Hindu community on Monday staged a protest against the alleged vandalism of the Hindu temple stating that they are anguish over the incident. The protestors were seen carrying protest cards where “Stop Hindu Temple Vandalizing” was written on them.

Speaking to Republic over the alleged vandalism of the Hindu temple, one of the protestors said, "It is an unfortunate incident. A few days back a historic temple in Bhaderwah was vandalised. After some miscreants ransacked the temple, they dismember some idols also. We urge the administration to arrest those responsible for it." Another protestor said that it has become a trend in the Jammu and Kashmir to vandalise Hindu temples. "This has become a trend in Jammu and Kashmir that anyone comes and attacks Hindu temple. The administration doesn’t take action against them and this encourages these elements. We are demanding from the administration to take strict action against those responsible," he told Republic. "Destroying idols and hurting Hindu sentiments are continuously going on. Rules and regulations are there only for the Hindus. If the action will not be taken then these things will happen again in the future," the protestor added further. "There have been so many incidents like this in Jammu and Kashmir, now it happening in Bhaderwah. Bhaderwah is a peaceful place. The administration must look into the matter and find who are these elements," one of the protestors said.

#BREAKING #RepublicExclusive | A temple in the Kailash Hills area of Jammu's Doda district allegedly vandalised, probe on



Tune in https://t.co/k00lO446Jh pic.twitter.com/qTBySVHGsq — Republic (@republic) June 6, 2022

Jammu and Kashmir police launch probe

The Jammu and Kashmir police have launched a probe into the alleged vandalising of a Hindu temple located in the Kailash hills in the Doda district. "Some photos came into being of alleged vandalism at Temple in Kailash Hills area of Doda district. Taking cognisance of the same, team of Doda Police and Special Operations Group has been sent to the site for the probe," police said.

Speaking about the location of the temple, police noted, "The area is at top of Bhaderwah hills and is closed at present due to heavy snowfall in upper reaches; the area is at 20 Kms by foot and team of Police is on its way to ascertain the facts. The area has almost zero civilian population as it remains disconnected from October to November to the Month of May- June." Adding further they said "Primarily it seems an attempt to loot the donation box- however, it was empty. An investigation based on facts will follow."

Notably, a temple located in the Kailash Hills of Bhaderwah of the Doda district was found vandalised with the door to the temple found damaged, and some of the idols were seen fallen down. It is pertinent to mention that the temple remains disconnected from the rest of Doda for more than 6 months due to heavy snowfall. Even now, it is disconnected from the mainland and will open late this month.