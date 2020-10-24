Jammu Residents Come Out In Support Of Republic TV, Condemn Mumbai Police's Witch-hunt

The Mumbai Police's ongoing witch hunt against Republic Media Network has triggered a protest against the attempt to clampdown press freedom across the country. Supporting the network's courage to fight for truth, several citizens have taken to the streets to call out the Mumbai Police for their brazen attack on the Republic team. A group of protestors in Jammu have termed it as a 'Black day' in Indian history.

Speaking to Republic TV on Saturday, a Jammu resident said, "Republic Media Network has been pursuing the agenda of truth. Let it be the Palghar case or the SSR, the truth is being taken out. If someone is being given the tag of being the number 1, why is their credibility being questioned? This is a black day in the history of India. The Emergency was declared upon everyone, but this targetting a single news channel just because they are showing the truth. It is highly condemnable, highly deplorable."

'We'll win & win big'

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami reiterated that the people of India were with the network as they battled the unrestrained witch-hunt launched against it by the Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police. Accompanying Republic Media Network's Senior Associate Editor Shawan Sen and Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy to the NM Joshi Marg Police Station on Saturday, Arnab Goswami pointed out that Param Bir Singh, in his witch hunt to target Republic, invoked one of the rarest sections, Section 3(1) - a 1922 law belonging to the British Raj & last used during the Emergency era, to target the network's journalists.

On Friday, Mumbai Police filed an FIR against the entire editorial team of the network, including 1000 employees & top editors of the Network. The Mumbai police has booked the case for a serious non-bailable offence for incitement to disaffection among members of the Police Force and defaming Mumbai Police - under sections 500 and 34 of IPC.

Republic employees have been questioned for over a combined 100 hours in this brazen attack on freedom of press. Arnab Goswami has been questioned for 20 hours, Niranjan Narayanaswamy for 17 hours, Senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor for 7 hours, Republic Media Network CEO Vikas Khanchandanani for 7 hours, Assistant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh for 25 hours, CFO Sundaram for 32 hours and COO Harsh Bhandari for 8 hours.

