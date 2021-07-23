Jammu: Security Forces Recover Drone With Timer, IED Along International Border

With timely intervention of the Indian security forces, a massive drone along with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered and neutralised from the Kanachak area that falls along the International Borders with Pakistan during the wee hours of Friday. On-ground visuals brought exclusively by Republic Media Network show the drone was nearly 6 ft long and had 6 wings attached with 5 kg IED. As per the initial investigation and inputs from sources, it is being suspected that Indian Army personnel were possible targets however the inquiry is currently going on.

The drone was noticed by the Indian Army that is deployed along the international borders and was shot down. Later it was witnessed that it had a timer ID and explosives which were disposed of by the bomb disposal squad. Moreover, top security officials have reportedly reached the spot to carry out the investigation amid fresh scare of drone attacks. Several areas of Kashmir were recently banned from using drones or any similar instrument after the June 26-27 incident when twin explosions had shaken the technical part of the IAF airbase in Jammu.

Pakistan's hand in Jammu drone attack

On July 20, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh had revealed that the June 27th attack in the Air Force Base station in Jammu was carried out by Pakistan. A drone bombing at the Indian Air Force (IAF) base in Jammu had a signature of an ordinance factory across the border. The DGP said that the drone was used to drop cash and arms as well as ammunition from Pakistan. The DGP also added that initial inquiry indicates that the drone attack was carried out by the Pakistan-based terrorist group LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba).

Drone attack scare ahead of Independence Day

After the Air Base incident and drones getting spotted continuously in different areas of Kashmir it was suspected that Pakistan-based terror outfits along with Pakistan Army are planning attacks on vital military installations in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab. Multiple intelligence inputs suggest that the attacks could be carried out either via multiple armed drones or could be suicide bomb blasts at the international border or at the Line of Control (LoC). The attacks are being planned ahead of Independence Day.

Not one, but multiple intelligence agencies have shared this credible input and the same has been forwarded to all the security forces across the board working in Jammu and Kashmir. Security measures have been beefed up after the intelligence inputs. Earlier also twin incidents of drone sightings at the Line of Control along the International Border were reported.