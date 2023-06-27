Jammu: Seven Dead, Eight Injured In Twin Accidents

Seven people have lost their lives while eight others have been injured in twin accidents that took place in the Doda and Ramban districts of Jammu. Five people died in the Doda district of Jammu, while two people lost their lives in Ramban.

SSP Doda confirms five casualties

One tragic incident took place in the Chattarkalla area of Bhaderwah of Doda district where a passenger vehicle met with an accident, resulting in the loss of five lives and injuring eight others. The vehicle was travelling from the Bani area of Kathua to Doda when it went off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge.

SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom confirmed that five people had lost their lives while eight others had succumbed to their injuries. The incident took place a few metres after entering the Doda area’s Chattarkalla.

Alto rolls down in Rampaari area

In another accident, two people were killed after a vehicle rolled down in the Rampaari area of Ramban.

SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma said, ”Two persons identified as Mohd Afzal and Mohd Azmat were travelling in an Alto car when it rolled down at Rampaari area of Ramban district. Both men lost their lives."