Jammu: SIA Carries Out Searches In Mahour And Pauni Areas Of Reasi, Gather Evidence

State Investigation Agency (SIA), Jammu, carried out raids at multiple locations in the Mahour and Pauni areas of Reasi after getting reports of the presence of active terror helpers and overground workers assisting anti-national elements.

Based on the intelligence report, it was suspected that overground workers were providing logistics and information to anti-national elements. It was also said that the individuals were using different applications on their Android mobile phones to interact with Pakistan-based terrorists and handlers.

SIA teams received search warrants

Following this, SIA Jammu got the search warrants from the courts under FIR 2/2022, invoking Sections 13, 18, 19, 21, 23, 38, 39 and 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The Joint Investigation Cell (JIC) of SIA, Jammu, with the help of the local law enforcement team, carried out searches in the houses of Sardar Din, resident of Khour, tehsil Mahore, district Reasi, currently living at Aldhara Khour, Reasi; Zubair Ahmed, resident of Dehari, Tehsil Pouni, Reasi and Mohd Shafi, resident of Dabri, Tehsil Mahore, Reasi.

Evidences gathered

After these searches, a lot of evidence was gathered, including electronic gadgets and relevant documents. The operation was carried out under the vigilant supervision of an executive magistrate and with the active participation and support of the District Police, Reasi.