Jammu: SIA Crackdown On Narco-terror Network In J&K, Punjab Reveal LeT, Khalistani Link

On Thursday, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) presented a chargesheet in a case related to the busting of a narco-terror network in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir operated by Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) from Pakistan at a session court in Jammu after the arrest of two persons.

According to officials in Srinagar, the SIA presented the chargesheet against the accused - Mohmmad Rafiq Khan of J&K and Gurpal Singh of Punjab - before the court in Jammu in relation to a terror network being active in the Union Territory on the directions of LeT from Pakistan. The investigation has revealed a well-knitted conspiracy by Pakistani-backed LeT operatives to destabilise the governments in Punjab and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, an official from J&K Police Media Centre said.

As per the chargesheet, an FIR was registered on the information that Mohmmad Rafiq Khan of Panjgrain (Ghambir Brahmana) of Rajouri was involved in illegal cross-LoC activities and was in contact with ISI agent Abdul Hameed Khan presently residing in Kotli, Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), and was constantly sharing information relating to India’s strategic assets in Rajouri and Poonch districts through encrypted social media applications and VoIP (Voice over Internal Protocol).

"Rafiq Khan on the instructions of his Pakistani handler Hameed Khan had deposited Rs 10,000 in the account of one Darshan Singh of Sangrur Punjab... The account number of Darshan Singh was provided to Mohd. Rafiq Khan by Gurpal Singh. This Gurpal Singh has a criminal background and had developed a friendly relationship with one Sajid Bukhari, who is a Pakistani national lodged in Sangroor Jail along with Gurpal Singh. Since Gurpal Singh was in need of money, so after his release and deportation, Sajid Bukhari cultivated Gurpal Singh and introduced Gurpal Singh with Abdul Hameed Khan and other Pakistani handlers," the official further added.

Khalistani involvement

During the investigation, substantial digital evidence has emerged wherein Gurpal Singh and various other Pakistani handlers have been sharing anti-Indian and pro-Khalistani content.

"Hameed Khan in his social media chat/audio clips recovered from the phone of Gurpal Singh is observed to have tutored him (Gurpal Singh) regarding the sale of chitta (narcotic) in Punjab to earn maximum profit and to utilise the same for the radicalization of youth," the official said. "The conversation specifically mentioned that chitta is available at the rate of Rs 14 lakh per kg if delivered in Rajouri and can be sold at the rate of Rs 60-70 lakh per kg in Punjab. The conversation regarding the arrangement of a pistol was also found on Gurpal Singh’s mobile phone," the officer further added. "Some of the content in the form of WhatsApp chat/voice notes retrieved from the mobile phone of Gurpal Singh is reproduced: 'Pakistan Zindabad and Khalistan Zindabad', 'Asli maza to tab aaayega jab Khalistan banega, puri duniya ki sarkaarein hamare sath hai sivaaye ghatiya desh Hindustan aur Hindustan ki sarkar'," the officer of Police Media centre J&K said.

Offences under Sections 13, 17, 18, and 39, of the UAPA and Section 3 of the Official Secrets Act have been established against Rafiq Khan and Gurpal Singh, whereas, Sections 13,17,18, 20, and 38 under UAPA have been established against PoK-based Hameed Khan. The investigation in respect of the other suspects is going on, the officer said.

Notably, Pakistani handlers have instigated Gurpal Singh for spreading separatist ideology and anti-national sentiments, for which the Government of India has been approached for accord of sanction for filing Letters Rogatory through the Court addressed to Pakistani Central Authority for investigation in Pakistan to establishing the identity of Pakistani elements inimical to India and their associates in India, the official said.