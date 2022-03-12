Jammu: Space Centre To Be Named After Ex-ISRO Chairman Satish Dhawan, Says Jitendra Singh

Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday said that the Space centre in Jammu will be named after former Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) chairman Satish Dhawan. The Union Minister apprised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unlocked the space centre and the scope for private players. MoS Jitendra Singh also stated that the government had formed space-tech centres in other parts of the country.

''Vice-Chancellor has approved to keep the name of the space centre in Jammu on Satish Dhawan. Not many people know that Satish Dhawan was a resident of Jammu and Kashmir and was a real Dogra pride,” MoS Jitendra Singh stated while addressing the media persons in Jammu, as per ANI. He further added that this will be the second teaching institute after the one in Thiruvananthapuram and the first course shall start with BTech in Aviation and Aeronautics. “At first, 60 students will be taken and the selection process will be through IIT-JEE,” he added.

PM Modi unlocked Space sector & scope for private players was created. We've established space-tech centres in other parts of the country. VC has approved to keep the name of the space centre in Jammu on Satish Dhawan. He was from Jammu & was a real Dogra pride:MoS Jitendra Singh pic.twitter.com/3SR2974yYj — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2022

The Space Engineering/ Training institute at #Jammu, #JammuAndKashmir is the second in India after Thiruvanthapuram. Under PM @narendramodi, this truly signifies march of India's Space journey from Kerala to Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/jl9VxRCJvY — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) March 12, 2022

Under PM's leadership, BJP gave birth to a new political culture: MoS Jitendra Singh

“BJP is a 24×7 party, we live in working mode. Under the leadership of PM, BJP gave birth to a new political culture. As a result, other parties have been forced to think that if we have to determine our political role, then we have to follow the political culture of BJP. For 50-60 years, the Congress party has created a trend in this country that whenever the election comes, the election should be won by taking the name of religion and caste,” MoS Jitendra Singh further said, as per the news agency.

Meanwhile, talking about the recent assembly elections, MoS Jitendra Singh stated that BJP is a 24*7 working party and all the party workers live in working mode. He also said that BJP has gained victory in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa in the results of assembly polls. The Minister slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) about its victory in Punjab saying that its vote is not ‘Pro-AAP’, it’s anti-establishment and that incidentally, BJP was not a part of the establishment over there.

Image: Twitter/@ANI