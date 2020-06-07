Jammu And Kashmir: LG Murmu Approves Establishment Of UMTAs For Jammu And Srinagar

The Jammu and Kashmir administration headed by Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu has decided to establish the Unified Metropolitan Transport Authorities (UMTAs) for Jammu and Srinagar. The decision was taken in a meeting held on Saturday under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu.

"Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council today met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu and gave a go-ahead for the establishment of Unified Metropolitan Transport Authorities (UMTAs) for the cities of Jammu and Srinagar," J&K Administration said.

The J&K administration on Saturday also approved the creation of Jammu and Kashmir Forest Development Corporation (JKFDC) as a registered company under the Companies Act.

Earlier, the State Forest Corporation looked after the forest activities in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, which ceased to exist after the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir into union territory. JKFDC will replace the State Forest Corporation.

For registration of the company, the authorised share capital was fixed at Rs 10 crore divided into 1 lakh equity shares of Rs 1,000 each, an official spokesperson said.

It was decided that the Board of Directors will include Administrative Secretaries of departments of forest, ecology and environment, finance, industries and commerce, rural development, tribal affairs along with Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Managing Director, JKFDC, the official added.

The administrative council chaired by GC Murmu approved the constitution of a committee of officers to prepare a roll-out plan on the financial, legal and administrative status as well as functions and scope of the JKFDC.

(With inputs from agencies)

