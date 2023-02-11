Jammu - Srinagar NHW Closed After Section Of A Mountain In Ramban Crashes Down; WATCH

Dramatic visuals emerged as a landslide occurred in the Magarkote area of Ramban after a portion of the mountain collapsed on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway.

The traffic on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was halted as the debris from the landslide blocked the road.

Part of the mountain collapsed on the road

As per the video, just before the landslide, people can be heard shouting, ‘come back, come back’ and then a part of the mountain came crashing down leaving the place with a smoke of sand particles.

As per the latest update by the Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police, the Jammu - Srinagar NHW was closed as restoration work was underway. The traffic agency requested not to travel on NH-44 without confirmation from the traffic control units.

According to the travel advisory issued by the J&K Traffic police, “Due to heavy rainfall on whole NH-44, mudslides at cafeteria-Mahar, Ramban and shooting stones at Panthyal and other locations approximately 1000 vehicles both HMVs and LMVs are stranded on NHW.”

Image: Republic