Jammu Tawi–Sealdah Express Jumps Red Signal, Loco Pilot, Assistant Loco Pilot Suspended

The loco pilot and assistant loco pilot of the Jammu Tawi-Sealdah Express were suspended by the railways for jumping the red signal near Bhabhua Road station in Bihar, officials said on Monday.

The train from Jammu to Sealdah jumped the red signal at Bhabhua Road station at around 7.07 am on Sunday. The matter was immediately brought to the notice of senior railway officials, they said.

"The loco pilot and assistant loco pilot of train have been suspended and a high-level enquiry has been ordered to investigate the matter", Birendra Kumar, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) of East Central Railway (ECR), Hajipur zone, told PTI.

According to local officials, the train was stopped at around 7. 08 am after it jumped the red signal near Bhabhua Road station. The train resumed its journey after about two hours and 45 minutes with a new set of driver and guard. The matter is being further investigated, the official said.