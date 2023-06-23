Jammu To Get Central Forensic Lab, Shot In The Arm For NIA In Fight Against Terror

In a politically significant move, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday laid the foundation stone of the eighth Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in the country in Samba district of Jammu. Shah is on a two-day visit to the Union Territory as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyaan programme to mark the completion of nine years of the BJP government.

The lab - built at a whopping cost of INR 100 crores - will be a shot in the arm for investigating agencies such as the National Investigation Agency (NIA), as it will help speed things up. Till now, all forensic samples collected from sites of terror-related incidents were sent either to Chandigarh or New Delhi, which was a cumbersome and time-consuming process.

The CFSL Jammu will specialise in extraction and analysis of digital devices, explosives, chemicals, fingerprints, fake cards, currency, and DNA recovered from incident sites, helping expedite ongoing probes in more than 60 terror-linked cases, such as the Pulwama terror attack, Jamat-E-Islami funding module and Pakistan’s drone dropping conspiracy.

Sources within the NIA explained to Republic World how the agency has managed to break the backbone of terror in the region in the last few years by coming down hard on insurgent groups such as the Lashkar, Jaish, Hizbul Mujahideen, the PAFF, and the TRF, which turned out to be a major boost to Operation All Out, launched by security forces in 2017 to bring back peace to the region.

In over three decades, security forces managed to neutralise thousands of terrorists and captured many of their associates. Even though Pakistan was successful in reviving terrorism due to its overground network of insurgents, the Narendra Modi government’s policy of zero tolerance towards terror gave extra strength to the NIA as a dedicated police station was set up in Jammu to assist the NIA. This helped turn the tables against the insurgent network, wiping out the terror ecosystem in the region to a large extent.

“The first major step the security agencies took against the terror funding network was to arrest separatist leaders such as Yasin Malik, Aiyaz Akbar, Zahoor Ahmed Watali, and Shabir Shah, who were working for Pakistan and were running their anti-India agenda in Kashmir,” the source told Republic. “Post their arrest, calls for shutdown ended, stone-pelting stopped,” the source added.

“The next action by the NIA was against white-collared terrorists who sit among the civil population running NGOs, educational trusts and other organisations. They secure money from foreign countries to finance terror activities. An arm of Jamat-E-Islami - the Al Huda education trust - was cut when the NIA secured enough evidence against them,” the source said.

The source added that the NIA was now working to fully destroy the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir by unearthing every terror module in the region through routine raids.