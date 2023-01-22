Jammu Twin Blast Case: FIR Filed Under Explosive Substances & UAPA Act; Six Detained

Jammu & Kashmir police have registered an FIR in the Narwal blast came a day after a twin explosion rocked Jammu city. On Saturday morning, two back-to-back blasts were reported in the busy locality of the Narwal area at 10-15 minutes intervals that caused injury to at least six people. The injured have been shifted to the hospital for further treatment.

An FIR has been registered at Bahu Fort police station under section 307 (Attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Explosive Substances Act 3, 4 & 5, and sections 16 & 18 of the UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act). As per the sources, six people have been detained on the basis of the CCTV and are currently being interrogated.

Twin-blast eyewitnesses narrate ordeal

Republic TV has learnt that the first blast happened at around 10:47 am on Saturday, January 21 followed by the second blast at 10-15 minutes intervals later. The eyewitnesses narrated the account of the Narwal twin blast. One of the eyewitnesses said, "I was working when I heard a very loud explosion. I thought a cylinder exploded... The blast took place inside a car. The whole car was damaged. After 10 minutes, another blast occurred." Another eyewitness said, "I was working here, selling tea. The blast took place 100 feet from my place. The explosion was loud. Even I thought a cylinder or a tyre exploded. But when people from the explosion site came, they told me that people are injured as a blast took place. When people gathered after the first blast, another blast took place after 10 minutes from the first blast."

Political parties in Kashmir, including the National Conference, People's Conference and Apni Party condemned the twin bomb blasts and demanded stern action.