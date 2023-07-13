Jammu University Introduces Innovative ‘Design Your Degree’ Programme

In a significant development for the student community, the University of Jammu is set to introduce a groundbreaking initiative called 'Design Your Degree'. This programme, in line with the National Educational Policy (NEP 2020), aims to foster applicative learning and skill enhancement among students. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed his support for this initiative, stating, "The move will provide a unique opportunity for students to shape their curriculum."

The Lieutenant Governor highlighted that "Design Your Degree" is one of the key pillars of NEP-2020. It is designed to promote applied learning and skill enhancement, aligning with the requirements of the 21st century.

Transforming Jammu and Kashmir's education sector

He also shared insights into the” ongoing transformation’ of the education sector in Jammu and Kashmir and emphasised the importance of adapting to the advancements and growth in education and other sectors, as well as the changing needs and aspirations of society. Lieutenant Governor Sinha stressed on the significance of contributing to new solutions and incorporating these changes into the learning environment.

"The journey of our 'Amrit Kaal' will not only be about degrees but also about skills and values. No classroom can afford to teach subjects that are irrelevant in today's context," the LG said.

Emphasising research and 5Cs

He emphasised the importance of identifying new sectors of employment and increasing interaction with leading academicians. In terms of underlining the value of research, the LG stated, "It should reflect the reality of accelerated transformation." He stressed on the importance of critical thinking, communication, collaboration, creativity, and curiosity (5Cs) in building an equitable and vibrant knowledge society.

Critical evaluation and identification of strengths and weaknesses are crucial steps forward, as they both contribute to formulating suitable strategies for achieving future goals, added the LG.

Over the past three years, the education sector in Jammu and Kashmir has made significant strides. Notable improvements have been achieved in the existing curriculum, and various innovative projects and works have been undertaken. The addition of 25,000 seats in 50 new colleges represents the largest single expansion of education capacity in 70 years.