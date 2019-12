Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh flagged off the 'Run for Unity' marathon in Jammu on Sunday. Many youths were seen participating in the event. The event was organised by the police with the aim to try and connect with the youth. DGP Singh said that these events bring positive energy in youth and keep them away from indulging in wrong habits like drugs. It also helps to form a positive sports culture among the youth in the region.