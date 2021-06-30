Last Updated:

Jamshedpur: 11-yr-old Sells 12 Mangoes For Rs 1.2 Lakh; Buys Smartphone For Online Classes

Tusli Kumari's father also hired a private tutor to help her to continue her studies in Jamshedpur without any hindrance amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Written By
Ananya Varma
Girl sells mangoes

Image- ANI/Pixabay


In a heartwarming incident, an 11-year-old girl from Jharkhand earned Rs 1.2 lakh after a Mumbai-based businessman decided to buy her mangoes at Rs 10,000 per piece to help fund her online studies. The incident came to light from Jamshedpur where 11-year-old Tulsi Kumari was captured selling mangoes on the side of the road to gather enough money to fund her online classes. During this, a video of the girl's determination and courage to pursue education went viral on social media. The little girl hoped to sell enough mangoes to be able to buy a smartphone through which she could continue her studies. 

Entrepreneur's kind gesture

The viral video of the girl selling mangoes on the side of the road was spotted by Mumbai-based businessman Ameya Hete. His company Valuable Edutainment Private Limited decided to buy just a dozen mangoes from her for Rs 1.2 lakh. 

After the girl's father received the money transfer to his bank account from the Mumbai businessman, she was able to buy a new smartphone and attend her online classes. Furthermore, her father also hired a private tutor for Tusli Kumari with the money to help her to continue her studies without any hindrance amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

READ | Goolam Rajah death: Cricket fraternity remembers 'legendary team manager of the Proteas'

Taking to Twitter, Managing Director of Valuable Edutainment Private Limited, Ameya Hete wished Tulsi well and hoped that her story inspired others to take charge of their fate in their own hands. 

 

READ | Madhya Pradesh's 'Noorjahan' mangoes of Afghan origins fetching rate up to Rs 1,000 apiece
READ | Pakistan sends mangoes to 32 nations under 'Mango diplomacy'; US, China reject souvenir
READ | In MP, Army of guards, dogs hired to protect 7 Miyazaki mangoes; price will blow you away
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND