Jamyang Tsering Namgyal Wishes Wife Sonam Wangmo On First Wedding Anniversary

BJP MP of Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Saturday, February 22 celebrated his first wedding anniversary with wife Sonam Wangmo and shared a heartfelt message for her on Twitter. A year after the couple tied the knots, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said that he falls deeply in love with his wife each day.

From the moment we met, I knew that you were something very special to me. Here we are, a year after our marriage, and I’m still falling deeper in love with you by the day. Today’s a day for celebrating us, so let’s make the most of it. Happy anniversary my love Dr. Sonam Wangmo. pic.twitter.com/Pa94or95fe — Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@MPLadakh) February 22, 2020

Jamyang Tsering Namgyal pushes for development in education

Ladakh BJP MP, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, shot to fame through his impressive Parliament speech after the abrogation of article 370. Ever since the abrogation, the government of India has launched many projects for the development of Leh and Ladakh with the education sector being the prime focus.

As far as improving the education sector is concerned in Leh and Ladakh, the office of Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering has begun a pilot project on the education system in Ladakh in four Government schools of Leh.

As per the information, schools in Leh are connected through the internet from the centre of New Delhi's Jasola. The professionals and experienced teachers connect live with students of these four schools simultaneously every day and prepare them for their upcoming board exams which will begin later in the month.

The Office of MP of Ladakh has roped in two organizations, Green Governance initiative, and Edukiran to do this job. While speaking to Republic in October last year, one of the organisers of this project Saeed Azam Hussain said,

"We started this pilot project on 2nd of September in which since the beginning we targetted four schools of Leh and it's adjoining areas. The variation in the number of students in this project is really high. In this project, trained faculties get connected with students sitting in their classes in Leh via the internet and take their classes of different subjects."

