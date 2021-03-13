Jan Shatabdi Express Shuttling Between Delhi-Dehradun Catches Fire; All Passengers Safe

A fire broke out in the C4 compartment of the Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express Saturday, due to a short circuit. The train was going from Haridwar towards Dehradun. The incident took place between Raiwala and Kansaro Range. All passengers were safely evacuated, with no injuries reported so far, confirmed Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar.

The Uttarakhand DGP said, "The fire which broke out in the C4 compartment of the Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express train today has been brought under control; all passengers are safe."

As per sources, passengers have currently been shifted to other coaches and the train has departed for its destination. Government Railway Police and other Railway officials are present at the location.