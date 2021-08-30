Janmashtami 2021: President Kovind, PM Modi, Ministers Greet People, Extend Well-wishes

On the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, and other leaders extended their greetings to the nation. Taking to Twitter, the Indian Prime Minister and President wished the nation and prayed for everyone's good health and happiness.

Wishing the country on the occasion of Janmashtami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Greetings to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. Jai Shri Krishna!"

Greetings to you all on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami.



आप सभी को जन्माष्टमी की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं।

जय श्रीकृष्ण! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind also wished the country and wrote on Twitter, "Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the special occasion of Janmashtami. I wish that this festival brings happiness, health and prosperity in everyone's life."

जन्‍माष्‍टमी के शुभ अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।

यह पर्व भगवान श्री कृष्‍ण के जीवन-चरित के बारे में जानने और उनके संदेशों के प्रति स्वयं को समर्पित करने का अवसर है।



मेरी कामना है कि यह त्योहार सभी के जीवन में सुख, स्वास्थ्य तथा समृद्धि का संचार करे। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 30, 2021

Indian ministers extend Janmashtami greetings

Apart from the Prime Minister and President, several other Union ministers took to social medial platforms to wish the country on the auspicious occasion.

Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal wrote, "My best wishes to all the countrymen on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Lord Shri Krishna, Dwarkadhish."

Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju extended his wishes and wrote, "May lord Krishna bless everyone with love, happiness and eternal peace."

द्वारिकाधीश भगवान श्री कृष्ण के जन्मोत्सव के अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को मेरी शुभकामनायें।



जब अन्याय और अत्याचार बढ़ रहे थे, ऐसे में वह धर्म और न्याय के पक्ष में दृढ रहे। श्रीमद्भगवद्गीता में दिये उनके उपदेश हमेशा समाज को दिशा दिखाते रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/Gl3gqK26AM — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 30, 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah also took to Twitter to wish citizens on the occasion.

जन्माष्टमी के पावन पर्व की आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of ‘Janmashtami’. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 30, 2021

Janmashtami 2021

The annual festival of Janmashtami is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. The day is celebrated all across the country by offering prayers to Lord Krishna. An idol of baby Krishna is also decorated. Several religious events which include the famous 'Dahi Handi Utsav' are observed all across the country.

However, due to the COVID-19 situation, the festival will be celebrated following proper pandemic protocol to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

