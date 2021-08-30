Last Updated:

Janmashtami 2021: President Kovind, PM Modi, Ministers Greet People, Extend Well-wishes

The annual festival of Janmashtami is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. Various religious events like the famous Dahi Handi Utsav are observed

Nikita Bishay
Janmashtami

Image: PTI


On the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, and other leaders extended their greetings to the nation. Taking to Twitter, the Indian Prime Minister and President wished the nation and prayed for everyone's good health and happiness.

Wishing the country on the occasion of Janmashtami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Greetings to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. Jai Shri Krishna!"

President Ram Nath Kovind also wished the country and wrote on Twitter, "Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the special occasion of Janmashtami. I wish that this festival brings happiness, health and prosperity in everyone's life." 

Indian ministers extend Janmashtami greetings 

Apart from the Prime Minister and President, several other Union ministers took to social medial platforms to wish the country on the auspicious occasion. 

Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal wrote, "My best wishes to all the countrymen on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Lord Shri Krishna, Dwarkadhish." 

Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju extended his wishes and wrote, "May lord Krishna bless everyone with love, happiness and eternal peace."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah also took to Twitter to wish citizens on the occasion. 

Check their tweets:

Janmashtami 2021

The annual festival of Janmashtami is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. The day is celebrated all across the country by offering prayers to Lord Krishna. An idol of baby Krishna is also decorated. Several religious events which include the famous 'Dahi Handi Utsav' are observed all across the country.

However, due to the COVID-19 situation, the festival will be celebrated following proper pandemic protocol to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

(Image: PTI)

