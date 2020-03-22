Janta Curfew: Cardinal Oswald Gracias Urges People To 'Pray From Home'

Backing the Prime Minister's initiative of Janta Curfew, Archbishop of Mumbai Cardinal Oswald Gracias on Sunday appealed to people of all communities to stay at home and pray in order to fight the novel Coronavirus. Emphasising on the need for social distancing in order to fight the pandemic, Cardinal Oswald had earlier sent out advisories to all the Bishops across the country to suspend church services including Sunday mass to avoid large gatherings.

Cardinal Oswald Gracias also advised priests to opt for Live streaming of mass services so that people can pray at home. He also said Christians are exempted from the obligation of going to church amid the virus scare. People feel helpless and want to connect to god at this time, he added. In a social message, the Cardinal said that this is the time to bond with people at home. He also said watch out for people who are lonely and abandoned.