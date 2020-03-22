The Debate
Janta Curfew: CB Naidu Salutes Spirit Of Indian Heroes At 5 Pm Along With Family

General News

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu was seen applauding the heroes of India at 5 pm from his balcony along with his family, as a token of appreciation

Janta Curfew

As the nation observed Janta Curfew with dedication and unity on Sunday, the citizens gathered by their windows and balconies to give heartwarming applause to public servants who contribute to India's fight against COVID-19. Several politicians and leaders also saluted the remarkable contribution of emergency workers by giving a standing ovation at 5 pm, along with the nation.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu was also seen applauding the heroes of India at 5 pm from his balcony along with his family. In a video shared by TDP leader and CB Naidu's son Nara Lokesh, the family was ringing bells and clapping for the helpers of India who are fighting the Coronavirus pandemic at the front foot.

WATCH: Janta Curfew: President, Ministers & Netas Salute Indian Heroes Fighting Coronavirus

WATCH: How India United To Applaud Thunderously For Coronavirus Warriors On Janta Curfew

Ministers, Politicians laud the heroes of India

Among the many leaders who celebrated to express gratitude to all those providing essential services amid Coronavirus outbreak were, President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Ministers including Rajnath Singh, Prakash Javadekar,  Ravi Shankar Prasad, Nitin Gadkari, and MoS Finance Anurag Thakur. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy also participated in the celebration with his family, at his residence. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Thursday announced the Janta Curfew and appealed to the citizens to applaud the health workers and security personnel as a mark of gratitude for their efforts to fight Coronavirus pandemic in India. Citizens across the country religiously observed the Janta Curfew on Sunday, making it a great success. 

WATCH: PM Modi's Mother Heeraben Clangs Thaali To Support Coronavirus Fighters Amid Janta Curfew

READ: Janta Curfew: Bachchan Family, Deepika, Anil Kapoor, Others Laud Heroes With Applause

