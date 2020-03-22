Janta Curfew: CB Naidu Salutes Spirit Of Indian Heroes At 5 Pm Along With Family

As the nation observed Janta Curfew with dedication and unity on Sunday, the citizens gathered by their windows and balconies to give heartwarming applause to public servants who contribute to India's fight against COVID-19. Several politicians and leaders also saluted the remarkable contribution of emergency workers by giving a standing ovation at 5 pm, along with the nation.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu was also seen applauding the heroes of India at 5 pm from his balcony along with his family. In a video shared by TDP leader and CB Naidu's son Nara Lokesh, the family was ringing bells and clapping for the helpers of India who are fighting the Coronavirus pandemic at the front foot.

A small token of appreciation to the doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, government officials, members of the armed forces & police, disaster mgmt officials and every kind person who cares for others #5baje5minute#JantaCurfew#clapforourcarers#Covid_19india pic.twitter.com/FeY8n4XHgb — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) March 22, 2020

Ministers, Politicians laud the heroes of India

Among the many leaders who celebrated to express gratitude to all those providing essential services amid Coronavirus outbreak were, President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Ministers including Rajnath Singh, Prakash Javadekar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Nitin Gadkari, and MoS Finance Anurag Thakur. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy also participated in the celebration with his family, at his residence.

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participates in the exercise called by PM Modi to express gratitude to those providing essential services amid #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/AJLZnLOexg — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Thursday announced the Janta Curfew and appealed to the citizens to applaud the health workers and security personnel as a mark of gratitude for their efforts to fight Coronavirus pandemic in India. Citizens across the country religiously observed the Janta Curfew on Sunday, making it a great success.

