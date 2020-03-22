Dr Trehan Suggests 'voluntary Lockdown' As India Enters Phase 3 Of Coronavirus

Dr Naresh Trehan, CMD of Medanta, said the medical community of India believes that the country has already entered phase three of Coronavirus and we must prepare for it. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Dr Trehan said, it is feared that the number of cases of the deadly virus may increase rapidly in the coming weeks.

"It is widely believed in the medical fraternity, that we have already entered Phase 3, it may explode in the next two to three weeks. The testing has now been expanded to private labs, and guidelines have been revised. In the next 48 to 72 hours, we will get a much better idea of how widespread it is. But the number of rising Coronavirus cases is an indicator that we have already entered Phase 3 and we should be prepared for it."

Speaking of the Janta Curfew called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dr. Trehan said, the lockdown is going to be very effective in breaking the chain of COVID-19 spread. He urged the people to observe voluntary lockdown to contain the virus to a greater extent.

"Today's Janta Curfew is a good thing. The appeal by Prime Minister has been heeded quite well. If we can voluntarily extend it by using maximum restraint, we can fight it very well. It is a people's war," Trehan told the viewers.

How effective is the lockdown?

Dr Trehan said the attempt of Janta curfew is to break the chain. As Coronavirus spreads from human to human, it has a rapidly multiplying effect. The lockdown will help in breaking this chain, he said.

He further informed, that all those who have been infected but are unaware of it, will not pass it on to others by staying in their homes.

"If we go into a voluntary lockdown, it will have a lot of upsides. Within the next 10-12 days, all those who were already infected but stayed in their homes can be contained and treated right in their homes. In two weeks, every infected person will test positive and will be able to contain it right there,"

He invited people to be Corona warriors and report things honestly and beat the disease effectively. If anyone does not report the Coronavirus cases, they are letting the country down. If the Prime Minister addresses the nation every two days, with new ideas to stop the spread, we can certainly flatten the curve, he said.

"If we are able to contain it voluntarily, right now, we will celebrate. But if not, we lack medical facilities and the finances to treat everybody who falls sick," Dr Trehan said.

