Janta Curfew: From Singing To Binge-watching, Here's How People Are Spending Time At Home

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the citizens to follow self-imposed Janta Curfew on March 22, people confined to their homes to join the fight against the deadly coronavirus. People from across the nation shared pictures and videos with Republic TV showing how they are making the most of their time at home. While kids were seen painting and scribbling, adults caught up on their favourite TV shows and spent quality time with their family members.

Sunil Parihar, a biology faculty at ALLEN Career Institute, sang an improvised song based on Suno Na Suno Na from the film Chalte Chalte. He dedicated the song to the nation's fight against coronavirus.

A nursing student Deepak from Hapur sent a video saying he along with his family is strictly following the Janta curfew and urged everyone to do the same. He urged everyone to keep washing hands frequently and to not touch their face.



Kids join the fight against COVID-19

Not only adults but even kids joined the bandwagon and replaced their outdoor games with creative indoor activities like drawing and painting. Riza Aabid Sangam, a student of Sainik School, shared his picture with a message 'India comes together...I fight against corona'.



Another kid, Karthika from Ambernath, Maharashtra shared a beautiful painting to raise awareness about the deadly pandemic. Through the painting, she urged the people to stand united, 'break the chain' of the virus and 'defeat corona'.

Many people also took this opportunity to spend some time with their family. For Pranav Priyadarsh from Ahmedabad, Janta Curfew is more like 'family time' as he shared a selfie with his family members.

