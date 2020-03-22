The Debate
Janta Curfew: Mumbaikars Catch Dolphins On Camera

General News

As the nation was observing the Janta Curfew on Sunday 22 March, Dolphins were spotted at the famous Marine Drive in Mumbai taking playful dips

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

As the nation was observing the Janta Curfew on Sunday 22 March, Dolphins were spotted at the famous Marine Drive in Mumbai taking playful dips in the water. Earlier in the day, the birds also had free rein over roads.

READ | Janta Curfew: Birds explore roads as humans confine themselves to home

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla also shared a video of Humpback dolphins enjoying the clean water of the Arabian sea at the Marine Drive. In her tweet, she said that the city shutdown is not so bad.

Here is the video shared by Juhi Chawla:

 

READ | Iran: Khamenei refuses US aid for deadly Coronavirus outbreak, calls the offer 'strange'

First Published:
COMMENT
