Janta Curfew: Mumbaikars Catch Dolphins On Camera

As the nation was observing the Janta Curfew on Sunday 22 March, Dolphins were spotted at the famous Marine Drive in Mumbai taking playful dips in the water. Earlier in the day, the birds also had free rein over roads.

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla also shared a video of Humpback dolphins enjoying the clean water of the Arabian sea at the Marine Drive. In her tweet, she said that the city shutdown is not so bad.

Here is the video shared by Juhi Chawla:

The air in Mumbai is so nice, light and fresh ..!!! I can't believe it 😃... and it seems dolphins were sighted just off the shore near Breach Candy club ..!!! This shutdown of cities is not so bad after all #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/t94vhFyPRy — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) March 21, 2020

