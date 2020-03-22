Janta Curfew: Shankar Mahadevan's 'Lakshya' Rendition Will Pump You In COVID-19 Fight

The country has come together in the fight against the deadly COVID-19. Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call for a Janta Curfew, the citizens are staying home to prevent the spread of the virus on Sunday. Even the celebrities have urged their fans to stay at home, and as they do, they have also ensured that people have something to look forward to.

Republic TV came up with a special feature and numerous celebrities joined Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami to share the importance of the self-isolation day and how they were spending it. One name was Shankar Mahadevan who said it was important that people don’t ‘break the chain’ after the Janta Curfew, that started at 7AM, ends at 9PM. The singer-music composer quipped how he read the joke that one shouldn’t come out on the streets after the curfew as if India has won the World Cup.

“I urge all to not break the chain, because it is an ingenious step by our Prime Minister,” the Breathless star said. As numerous musicians have promised to do an ‘online concert’ as people stayed at home, Shankar said, “This is the greatest concert that I have done. It will be a great thing if I can bring about a change.”

The veteran then brought out his class with a rendition of the iconic Lakshya. He said we are going win this ‘lakshya’ (mission) against COVID-19 at every cost, like the lyrics of the song say.

He also honoured the country for their co-operation with a rendition of the Ae Watan from Raazi. Shankar asserted, “Irrespective of the political party, profession, all of us have come together, we have understood the cause, this war that we are fighting, which we are going to win for sure.”

Watch the video above:

