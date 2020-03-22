Janta Curfew: Social media users share pics of a deserted Mumbai

Residents of Mumbai have been sharing pictures of empty Mumbai streets during the ‘Janta Curfew’ ordered by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This was a huge change from a city that was thought to be a city that never stops. Even Mumbai’s Commissioner of Police, Shri Param Bir Singh shared a picture of empty streets during the Janta Curfew.

WATCH: How India United To Applaud Thunderously For Coronavirus Warriors On Janta Curfew

'Mumbai Never Stops'

Take a look at how Mumbai looked during the Janta curfew implemented in an effort to fight the deadly Coronavirus.

“Mumbai never stops”, they say!



Well, it’s not entirely true though.



Mumbai knows when to keep going and just about when to stop. #JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/ykZF4Qo9i2 — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) March 22, 2020

T 3478 - Marine Drive, Mumbai this morning .. this is what National discipline means .. JAI HIND 🇮🇳 !!#JanataCurfew #IndiaFightsCorona #Covid19 pic.twitter.com/jbYPpDgOLS — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 22, 2020

READ: Janta Curfew: Virender Sehwag Shares 'special Yoga' To Maintain Social Distancing | Watch

India fights COVID-19

"Under this Janata (public) curfew, no one should leave their home or gather in their neighbourhoods. Only those related to essential services should go out," PM Modi said in his address to the nation on Thursday. There are 341 active Coronavirus cases, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Sunday. The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic in India has gone up to seven with two fatalities being reported in Maharashtra and Bihar.

READ: PM Modi Salutes Indians For Following Janta Curfew, Advocates Embrace Of Social Distancing

75 districts locked down

Amid the pandemic, the Central Government on Sunday announced that the 75 districts in India with confirmed Coronavirus cases have been placed under lockdown till March 31. It also stated that all passenger train services have been suspended until March 31. Only goods trains will ply. Inter-state passenger transport will also be suspended until March 31, 2020.

READ: US Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Company To Pressurise Venezuela