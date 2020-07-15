Goa To Observe 'Janta Curfew' Till August 10, From 8 Pm To 6 Am: CM Pramod Sawant

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase across Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has announced that Janta Curfew will be observed in the state till August 10. The curfew will be observed from 8 pm to 6 am with immediate effect. However, medical services have been exempted from the curfew. The Chief Minister has also announced a complete lockdown in the state on the upcoming Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The number of active COVID cases in the state has shot up to 1128 while 1607 have recovered. The total tally has reached 2753 along with 18 deaths due to the virus.

Meanwhile, in view of the rising cases, the state government has made it compulsory for all private hospitals in the state to reserve 20 per cent of their total beds for COVID-19 patients. State health services director Dr Jose D'Sa issued an order which said, "All private hospitals in Goa with ICU facilities must mandatorily reserve 20 per cent of their beds for COVID-19 patients." If any private hospital does not comply with the order, its license to operate could be suspended or cancelled, D'Sa said.

Private hospitals have also been asked to share with the health services directorate details like rates being charged from COVID-19 patients for treatment, accommodation and other procedures, as per the order.

