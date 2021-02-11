January 26 Violence: Delhi Police Probe Deep Sidhu's Alleged Role With Technical Evidence

In the latest development in the arrest of Punjabi actor-singer Deep Sidhu, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Crime Branch team on Thursday reached Sidhu's cell with technical equipment. As per sources, the officials are studying the data, technical evidence, and video footage related to the Republic Day violence. Data from Sidhu's mobile phone is also being probed along with the alleged involvement of 3 of his friends who were also said to be present with the Punjabi singer during the Red Fort breach.

This comes days after Deep Sidhu was remanded to 7-day police custody by a Delhi Court in connection with his alleged involvement in the January 26 violence in the national capital.

Sidhu denies 'bad intentions' on Republic Day

Earlier in the day, Republic Media Network learned that during Deep Sidhu's interrogation, the actor had been questioned by the officials of the Delhi Police's Crime Branch regarding his whereabouts on January 25 and 26. While initially denying his presence at the Singhu border on January 25, Sidhu later confessed that he was present at the farmers' protest site but slept at a spot a bit away from there.

However, he categorically denied his involvement in 'instigating the crowd' on Republic Day claiming that while he had gone towards the historical monument with everybody with no 'bad intentions.' His three friends, accused in the Red Fort breach, are still reported to be missing.

Read: Went To Red Fort As Everyone Was Going There; Had No Bad Intentions: Deep Sidhu Tells Cops

Read: Deep Sidhu Sent To 7-day Police Custody In Connection With 26 January Violence

Deep Sidhu was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday morning from Zirakpur in Punjab after he went missing following the violence at Red Fort. Over the past few weeks, the Delhi Police along with the Special Crime Branch had been conducting raids in Punjab to nab the absconder. Even after he was reported missing, Sidhu regularly uploaded videos on social media via Facebook Lives refuting claims of him being 'gaddar' (traitor).

Even before the Republic Day violence, the actor had been sent notices by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection to the case registered against Khalistani outfit- Sikhs For Justice under charges of UAPA and sedition.

Read: Deep Sidhu, Accused In January 26 Violence Case Arrested: Delhi Police Special Cell

Read: 'Talk About Farm Laws Later, First Release Deep Sidhu & Others': On-the-run Lakha Sidhana