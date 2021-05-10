Japan And UNDP Partner To Boost Oxygen Supply In North Eastern Region In India

Amid a devastating second wave of coronavirus in India, the Japanese government and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have partnered to provide oxygen generation plants to the North Eastern Region in India. While taking to Twitter on May 10, the Ambassador to Japan in India, Satoshi Suzuki informed that Japan and UNDP India will be installing eight Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) oxygen generation plants in the States of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura. He further said in light of the critical need to ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply, installation sites are being prepared so that the oxygen production can start at the earliest possible.

In a press release, Suzuki said, “Japan stands with India, our friend and partner, in her efforts to fight against COVID-19 pandemic in this critical time. I am pleased that Japan is working with UNDP to provide vital oxygen generation plants for the people of India’s North East. India’s North East occupies a special place for Japan-India relations and I sincerely hope that the Oxygen generation plants will help those people in need in the North Eastern Region of India”.

UNDP thanks Japan for their 'critical support'

In response to Japan’s help, Shoko Noda, Resident Representative, UNDP India, thanked the people of Japan for their “critical support”. Noda said that the installation of PSA oxygen generation plants will allow UNDP to ensure an “uninterrupted” flow of oxygen in hospitals and health centres in the region, especially those in hard-to-reach areas. Noda further noted the “devastating” situation in India and said that the UNDP urgently needs additional support “to ensure that we reach the last mile to leave no one behind”.

Moreover, the press note informed that the UNDP additionally has also been supporting the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare with the digitization of the supply chain of vaccines and tracking beneficiaries across states to ensure better access and coverage. It has also helped build capacities of 820,500 frontline workers across the country to support the ‘world’s largest vaccination drive’. The Government of Japan has also committed a sizable commitment of providing critical items to India, including ventilators and oxygen concentrators.

Meanwhile, India witnessed a single-day rise of 3,66,161 COVID-19 cases on May 10, which pushed its tally to 2,26,62,575, according to the health ministry. The death toll due to the viral disease climbed to 2,46,116 with 3,754 more people succumbing to it, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed. The number of active cases of the coronavirus infection in the country has gone up to 37,45,237, accounting for 16.53 per cent of its total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.39 per cent.

IMAGE: Twitter/AP/PTI