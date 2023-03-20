Japan PM Fumio Kishida Arrives In New Delhi, To Hold Bilateral Talks With PM Modi

Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in New Delhi on a two-day visit on Monday, March 20. Kishida will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House today. Both nations have a string of bilateral and multilateral engagements. The ties between the two were elevated to 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership' in 2014.

MEA in a statement on March 10 stressed on engagement with ‘the very important partner Japan’ and said, "We look forward to the visit of the honourable Prime Minister of Japan that's on Monday. As you know, Japan is our very important partner. We have annual summits with them and this is part of that. They are also partners in plurilateral and multilateral constructs so we look forward to a rich discussion. We look forward to the exchange of views." No further details on the points of discussion between the premiers of the two nations were shared.

#WATCH | Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives in Delhi on a two-day visit.



Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar receives PM Fumio Kishida at the airport. pic.twitter.com/oPqGAAWkr3 — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2023

Japanese PM’s plan to announce free and open Indo-Pacific?

In a speech today Japanese PM Kishida is likely to announce the plan for a free and open Indo-Pacific, a Japan-led initiative aimed at curbing China's growing assertiveness, Kyodo News reported citing a government official.

The plan is expected to be unveiled during Kishida’s lecture organised by the Indian Council of World Affairs at the Sushma Swaraj Bhavan, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday. The plan is likely to attribute a pronounced role of India in the Indo-Pacific. Japanese PM Kishida while addressing the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore in June 2022, said he would lay out the plan for Indo-Pacific next spring.

#BREAKING | Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives in New Delhi on a two-day visit. Kishida will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House today. #Japan #JapanPM #FumioKishida #PMModi



Tune in to watch - https://t.co/7CC4pX84Ie pic.twitter.com/X45FyVPd8P — Republic (@republic) March 20, 2023

From the Japanese side, Kishida is likely to deliberate on the potential role Japan and India can play in solving international challenges and ways to further boost India-Japan's "Special Strategic Global Partnership." He also noted that India holds the G20 Presidency and Japan holds the presidency of the Group of Seven nations (G7).

He tweeted, "I will visit #India and meet with Prime Minister Modi ( @narendramodi). This year, Japan will chair the G7 and India will chair the G20. I would like to exchange views on the role that our two countries should play in resolving the mountain of international challenges, and to further strengthen our "Special Strategic Global Partnership."