Japan To Invest $42 Bn In India Over Five Years, Claims Report Ahead Of PM Kishida's Visit

Ahead of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s visit to India, reports claim that Japan is set to announce a $42 billion (5 trillion yen) investment plan. According to Japanese media, PM Kishida will announce the five-year investment plan during his meeting with PM Narendra Modi. Japanese PM Fumio Kishida is scheduled to arrive in India on Saturday for a two-day trip as part of the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit. Kishida’s visit to Delhi will be his first since taking charge as the Prime Minister last year.

According to Japanese media reports, the Japanese PM will announce the five-year investment plan today. “Japanese PM Fumio Kishida is set to announce a plan to invest (42 billion dollars) in India over five years during his visit to India today,” the report quoted by ANI said.

“PM Fumio Kishida is also poised to agree to an approximately 300-billion-yen loan during his meeting with PM Narendra Modi. In addition, an energy cooperation document concerning carbon reduction is expected to be signed,” the report further added. It is noteworthy that former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe in 2014 had announced a 3.5 trillion yen investment plan in India. India and Japan currently have deals signed over for food, fuel and other supplies between defence forces as well as railway systems. Kishida is visiting India for a two-day trip as part of the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit.

Japan PM seeks to boost bilateral ties with India

Ahead of the visit to New Delhi, the PM has written a letter explaining the India-Japan ties while mentioning the topics to be discussed during the visit. According to the Japanese PM, discussions on strengthening bilateral ties in diverse areas and advancing cooperation for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and beyond remains a major part of the visit. Penning a letter, Kishida said that Japan and India share a long history of exchange and are “Special Strategic and Global Partners,” which share strategic interests. The rejuvenation of the economy post-COVID, reformation of international organisations, international challenges like cybersecurity and climate change will be among the talking points during Kishida's meeting with PM Modi.

Speaking about his visit to New Delhi, Kishida wrote, “Linked by universal values such as freedom, democracy, human rights, and the rule of law, which have been shared through a long history of exchange, Japan and India are 'Special Strategic and Global Partners,' which share strategic interests.” He added that he was looking forward to building on the relationship between the countries on the milestone year, which marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and India.

