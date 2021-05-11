Japan To Send 200 Oxygen Concentrators To India As COVID-19 Emergency Aid

As India fights the deadly second wave of COVID-19, international support is pouring in showing that India's foreign ties are bearing fruits and as part of this, Japan has now decided to send another aid of 200 oxygen concentrators to India.

“On May 12 and 13, 200 oxygen concentrators will be sent to India as a part of the emergency assistance from Japan to India in response to the current surge of COVID-19 infections in India. The above-mentioned is a part of the package of assistance announced by the Government of Japan on April 30, which is for Japan to proceed with the procedure to provide India with 300 oxygen concentrators and 300 ventilators. Among those, 100 oxygen concentrators already arrived in India on May 8”, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan said in its statement.

The statement further added that Japan will continue to steadily implement its support as part of efforts to contain the COVID-19 situation in India.

“Earlier on April 30, the Government of Japan has decided to proceed with the procedure to provide 300 oxygen concentrators and 300 ventilators to India in response to the current surge of COVID-19 infections in India. On May 5, Foreign Minister Motegi stated to H.E. Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India, that Japan is ready to provide grant assistance of up to 50 million US dollars (approximately 5.5 billion yen) to India, based on the latter's needs, in addition to the above-mentioned assistance, in response to the current surge of COVID-19 infections in India and On May 8, the 100 oxygen concentrators were sent to India. As of May 10, India has the cumulative positive cases of 22,662,5750 people and the cumulative deaths of 246,116 people,” the statement added.

Yesterday, Japan announced that the Government of Japan and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) India partnered to provide oxygen generation plants to the North Eastern Region in India.

“In light of the critical need to ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply, the support from the people of Japan has enabled UNDP in procuring and installing eight Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) oxygen generation plants in the States of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura in the North Eastern Region of India. The hospitals, with a capacity of approximately 1,300 beds in total, have been identified in the region for these oxygen generation plants. Excess oxygen will be distributed among other health facilities in the hospitals’ vicinity. The installation sites are being prepared so that the oxygen production can start at the earliest possible, "the statement added.