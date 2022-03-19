During his address at 14th India-Japan Annual Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed that Japan will invest 5 trillion Yen or Rs 3.2 lakh crores in the next five years in India. Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) were exchanged between India and Japan. The two sides inked six agreements providing for the expansion of bilateral cooperation in a range of areas, besides firming a separate clean energy partnership.

PM Modi, during the address, stated that his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida has been an old friend of India. "I have had the opportunity to exchange views with him when he was the Foreign Minister of Japan."

He added, "There has been progress in the economic partnership between India- Japan economic partnership. Japan is one of the largest investors in India. India-Japan are working as 'One team- One project' on Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor."

PM Modi emphasised that both countries understand the importance of a secure, trusted, predictable and stable energy supply. "This is essential to achieve sustainable economic growth and to deal with climate change." He added.

'It is essential to deepen India-Japan ties in order to bring peace and progress to the Indo-Pacific region': PM Modi at India-Japan Annual Summit.

Japanese PM Kishida, during his address, said that "the whole world has been shaken today due to many disturbances, it's very important for India and Japan to have a close partnership. We expressed our views, talked about the serious invasion of Russia into Ukraine. We need a peaceful solution on the basis of international law."

Kishida further noted that both India and Japan should bolster efforts for an open and free Indo-Pacific. "Japan, along with India, will keep trying to end the war and keep providing support to Ukraine and its neighbouring countries," He said.

We'll hold the next India-Japan talks as soon as possible. We also welcome the agreement of cooperation in cyber security. India's a very important partner for Japan... I invite PM Narendra Modi for the Quad Summit Meeting in Tokyo: Japanese PM Fumio Kishida

