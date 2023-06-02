Japanese Ambassador Suzuki Gives Full 'Mumbaikar' Vibes As He Travels In Local Train

On June 1, the Japanese ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki travelled in a Mumbai local, as per his social media account, Twitter. The Japanese envoy has lauded the hard work put in by workers to advance the bullet train project in India. In the photos, that have been shared by Suzuki, he has been seen as commuting like a typical 'Mumbaikar'. From travelling to shopping, Hiroshi Suzuki has roamed around the city just like any other tourist.

Japanese ambassador in Mumbai local

Taking to Twitter, Suzuki wrote, "I’m in Mumbai!!" With the tweet, he also shared a photo of him standing on the local train in Mumbai.

I’m in Mumbai!! pic.twitter.com/qIp4VuiPj8 — Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan (@HiroSuzukiAmbJP) June 1, 2023

In a tweet thread, he wrote, "What a bargain!! Should I buy?" With the tweet, he attached another picture in which one can see him roaming in a Mumbai local market, looking at white shirts priced at Rs 100 per piece.

What a bargain!! Should I buy? pic.twitter.com/qqnhn3IKcX — Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan (@HiroSuzukiAmbJP) June 1, 2023

Soon after he visited the Trans Harbour Link in Mumbai which has been one of the significant projects of Japan, he tweeted," WOW! Is this real? What a grand project! Trans Harbour Link will push Mumbai’s growth to a new dimension. Exemplary project of Japan’s ODA. 😄"

Exemplary project of Japan’s ODA. 😄 pic.twitter.com/3R4maq8Raz — Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan (@HiroSuzukiAmbJP) June 1, 2023

Earlier the Japanese ambassador met the US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti in April. With Garcetti, Hiroshi Suzuki has discussed the future cooperation of both nations with India, including the Quad and G20. Taking to Twitter, Japan's envoy wrote, "Delighted to welcome Eric Garcetti @USAmbIndia to my residence as Ambassador-designate of the USA. We had a wonderful time talking about our future cooperation with India including Quad and G20. Excited to work together closely with Eric here in Delhi. @ericgarcetti @USAmbIndia"